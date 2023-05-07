Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock Price Up 11.1% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $20.96 and last traded at $20.77. Approximately 340,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 813,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCKT. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.42.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $67,796.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,802,046.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $67,796.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,802,046.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Militello sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $43,678.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,093 shares of company stock worth $343,892. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 12.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector and adeno-associated viral vector gene therapy platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.