Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Hits New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $55.11 and last traded at $54.95, with a volume of 674269 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.81.

Specifically, President Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $400,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 116,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,137.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $400,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 116,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,137.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $2,735,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,480.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,776 shares of company stock worth $10,742,401 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Morphic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Morphic from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Securities raised their price objective on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Morphic from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Morphic Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.16.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.21. Morphic had a negative net margin of 92.38% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Morphic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Morphic in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Morphic in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Morphic by 1,253.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Featured Articles

