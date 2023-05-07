Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Price Up 11.6% After Strong Earnings

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) rose 11.6% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $23.68 and last traded at $23.44. Approximately 496,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 396,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.15 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,599 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $54,033.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,989 shares in the company, valued at $9,001,841.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cryoport news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $28,315.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,119.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $54,033.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,001,841.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,463 shares of company stock worth $234,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Cryoport by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,484,660 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,784,000 after acquiring an additional 791,037 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth about $9,525,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $112,700,000 after purchasing an additional 485,972 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cryoport by 1,965.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 444,100 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cryoport by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,188,999 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $20,629,000 after purchasing an additional 397,984 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport Trading Up 13.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.98. The company has a current ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.32.

About Cryoport

(Get Rating)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

See Also

