Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Stock Price Up 11.3% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) rose 11.3% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $208.55 and last traded at $206.12. Approximately 110,225 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 86,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.16.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $500.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.29 million. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.78%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently -483.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KWR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $206.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th.

In other news, Director Michael F. Barry sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,025,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quaker Chemical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 327.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Stock Up 12.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -579.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.91.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Houghton engages in the business of developing, producing, and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

