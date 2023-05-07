First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Trading Down 5.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $10.00. The stock traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.56. 2,118,651 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 7,042,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 105,048.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,055,036 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $392,439,000 after buying an additional 47,010,285 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,028,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 12.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,511,019 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $212,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,855 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,005,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,994,000. Institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 35.59%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.65%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

