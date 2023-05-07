Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Trading 11.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) shares shot up 11.6% during trading on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $90.00. The stock traded as high as $78.50 and last traded at $78.28. 664,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 486,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.16.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Prothena in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, April 24th. SVB Securities started coverage on Prothena in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.
Insider Buying and Selling at Prothena
In related news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $968,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $4,583,200. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena
Prothena Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.42.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative net margin of 232.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Prothena
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
