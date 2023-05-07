Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Rating Reiterated by VNET Group

VNET Group reissued their maintains rating on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ECL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.20.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $173.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.53. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $179.76.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. United Bank boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 23.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories

