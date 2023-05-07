Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SpectralCast

SpectralCast reissued their maintains rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.14.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.38 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 48.76% and a negative net margin of 239.32%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $67,114.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $47,877.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,062.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $67,114.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,795 shares in the company, valued at $167,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,493 shares of company stock valued at $124,307 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. SVB Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.