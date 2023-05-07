TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Rating Reiterated by 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group restated their maintains rating on shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TOWN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TowneBank from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TowneBank from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TowneBank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of TowneBank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TowneBank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $224.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 391,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TowneBank by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 171,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in TowneBank by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 16,765 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in TowneBank by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in TowneBank by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 420,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,195,000 after buying an additional 62,956 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

