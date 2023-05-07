Lincoln National’s (LNC) “Reiterates” Rating Reaffirmed at 51job

51job restated their reiterates rating on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.79.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE LNC opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $18.74 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.92). Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -13.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 249,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 19,834 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Lincoln National by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,923,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Lincoln National by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 51,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 34,829 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

See Also

