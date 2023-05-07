1-800-FLOWERS.COM Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated their maintains rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on QSR. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.13.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

NYSE QSR opened at $71.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.11. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $73.24.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 67.07%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,194,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,286,646,000 after acquiring an additional 371,525 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $576,178,000 after purchasing an additional 312,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,924,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,498,000 after purchasing an additional 450,110 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,189,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,391,000 after purchasing an additional 191,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,963,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,871,000 after purchasing an additional 231,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

