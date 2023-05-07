1-800-FLOWERS.COM Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated their maintains rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on QSR. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.13.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

NYSE QSR opened at $71.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.11. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $73.24.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 67.07%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,194,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,286,646,000 after acquiring an additional 371,525 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $576,178,000 after purchasing an additional 312,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,924,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,498,000 after purchasing an additional 450,110 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,189,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,391,000 after purchasing an additional 191,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,963,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,871,000 after purchasing an additional 231,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

See Also

