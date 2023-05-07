HC Wainwright Comments on Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.55 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,419.00% and a negative net margin of 34.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

RIGL has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.21.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27. The company has a market cap of $204.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.72. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

