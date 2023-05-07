Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Given “Maintains” Rating at 3M

3M reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Vertical Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $228.21.

ITW stock opened at $230.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.03.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,102,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 249.4% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

