888 Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

888 reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Chegg from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.77.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.19. Chegg has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Insider Transactions at Chegg

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. Chegg had a net margin of 34.97% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Chegg by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 80.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Chegg by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.