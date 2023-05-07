USA Compression Partners’ (USAC) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at 51job

51job reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised USA Compression Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.50.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

NYSE:USAC opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $21.95.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $190.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.14 million. On average, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,909.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $20,241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 123,437 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 36,517.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 106,997 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 21.2% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 440,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 77,156 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 73,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Stories

