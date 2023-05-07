Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Lowered by Analyst

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Rocky Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst J. Lick now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Rocky Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rocky Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of RCKY stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $39.22.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $138.93 million during the quarter. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 531,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,669,000 after buying an additional 82,791 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 127,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 66,061 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 54,593 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 2,450.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 47,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 303,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 28,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brands include Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

