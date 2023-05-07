Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sealed Air in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Sealed Air’s current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

SEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

Sealed Air Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE SEE opened at $42.54 on Friday. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $66.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.05.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,895,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4,708.4% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,096,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,985 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 358.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,082,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,979,000 after acquiring an additional 846,299 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at $22,688,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,052,000 after acquiring an additional 282,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 28.88%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

