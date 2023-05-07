Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for SM Energy Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SM Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, May 4th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.44. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.74 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SM. Susquehanna cut their target price on SM Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

SM Energy Price Performance

SM Energy stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 4.40. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average is $34.12.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $573.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.37 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 41.07%. SM Energy’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in SM Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in SM Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in SM Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

In other news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $31,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 402,063 shares in the company, valued at $12,604,675.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $86,460. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.89%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

