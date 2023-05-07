Zimmer Biomet’s (ZBH) Maintains Rating Reiterated at 58.com

58.com restated their maintains rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a sell rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised Zimmer Biomet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $137.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.32. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

