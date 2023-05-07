Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Given Maintains Rating at 888

888 reissued their maintains rating on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

TECK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.86.

NYSE:TECK opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Teck Resources has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $49.34. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $291,283,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $108,290,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,084,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,404 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $77,731,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 9,975.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,996 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

