Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($2.54) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.54) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.55). The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.40) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.00) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($7.95) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($6.85) EPS.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $50.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.32% and a negative net margin of 5,932.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $519,394.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,572.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $231,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.