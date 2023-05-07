Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($2.54) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Posted by on May 7th, 2023

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGEGet Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.54) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.55). The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.40) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.00) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($7.95) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($6.85) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $50.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.32% and a negative net margin of 5,932.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $519,394.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,572.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $231,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.