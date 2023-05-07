William Blair Weighs in on Revolve Group, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Revolve Group in a research report issued on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.60. Revolve Group has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.12.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1,205.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,148,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600,778 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,277,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,140,000 after acquiring an additional 519,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,838,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,922,000 after acquiring an additional 482,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at $9,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

