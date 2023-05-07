New Mountain Finance (NMFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect New Mountain Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Trading Up 1.7 %

New Mountain Finance stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. New Mountain Finance has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35.

New Mountain Finance Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut New Mountain Finance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Insider Activity

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director Steven B. Klinsky acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,420,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,821,967.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other New Mountain Finance news, insider James Stone acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $131,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,853.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Klinsky acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,420,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,821,967.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 324,600 shares of company stock worth $3,820,280 over the last three months. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of New Mountain Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 45.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 5.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.2% in the first quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 496,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 33,553 shares during the last quarter. 30.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Mountain Finance

(Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests.

Further Reading

