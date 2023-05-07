Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $136.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $133.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 1.5 %

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 194.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 233,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,769 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 48,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GBDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.25 to $12.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

See Also

