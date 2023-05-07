Hitek Global Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HKIT) Quiet Period Set To Expire on May 10th

Hitek Global’s (NASDAQ:HKIT – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Wednesday, May 10th. Hitek Global had issued 3,200,000 shares in its public offering on March 31st. The total size of the offering was $16,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Hitek Global’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Hitek Global Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HKIT opened at $6.18 on Friday. Hitek Global has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $6.86.
About Hitek Global
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hitek Global (HKIT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Hitek Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitek Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.