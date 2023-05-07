Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 25,310,530 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 21,979,873 shares.The stock last traded at $9.43 and had previously closed at $7.20.

The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,271.19% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. Carvana’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.89) EPS.

CVNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 213.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 183,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 124,955 shares during the period. RV Capital AG boosted its stake in Carvana by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. RV Capital AG now owns 709,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,410,000 after purchasing an additional 192,500 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Carvana by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 109,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

