Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $285.00 to $250.00. The stock had previously closed at $183.67, but opened at $177.69. Paylocity shares last traded at $165.03, with a volume of 206,890 shares trading hands.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.33.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $221,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,186.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $16,260,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,497,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,946,280.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $221,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,186.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,242 shares of company stock valued at $36,661,532 over the last three months. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

Paylocity Stock Down 5.6 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 9,150.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.79 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Stories

