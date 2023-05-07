Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.92, but opened at $17.27. Jamf shares last traded at $18.44, with a volume of 61,258 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JAMF. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Jamf from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 16,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $325,071.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,682.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jamf news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $217,977.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,199.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 16,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $325,071.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,682.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,274 shares of company stock worth $875,536. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Jamf in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,428,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 17.9% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 66,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 236.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 89,720 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 39.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the first quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $130.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.80 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 27.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

