Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $11.22, but opened at $10.54. Relay Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 68,903 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,163.46% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Relay Therapeutics’s revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RLAY. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Relay Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Insider Activity at Relay Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $293,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,246 shares of company stock valued at $321,490. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,733,000.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.30.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.