Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited’s Lock-Up Period To End on May 10th (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Atour Lifestyle’s (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, May 10th. Atour Lifestyle had issued 4,750,000 shares in its public offering on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $52,250,000 based on an initial share price of $11.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.30 target price for the company.

ATAT opened at $19.72 on Friday. Atour Lifestyle has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.87.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $791,000.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development.

