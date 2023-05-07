Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 225,218 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 377,602 shares.The stock last traded at $77.79 and had previously closed at $73.64.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POWI. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.43.

Power Integrations Trading Up 7.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $74,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 134,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,132,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $488,323.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,925,145.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $74,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 134,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,132,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,006 shares of company stock worth $4,464,920 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

Further Reading

