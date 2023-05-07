Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a b+ rating to a c+ rating. The stock had previously closed at $82.33, but opened at $78.90. Cirrus Logic shares last traded at $77.85, with a volume of 263,372 shares traded.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRUS. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 29,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $3,079,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,027.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 29,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $3,079,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,027.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $210,689.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,176.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,701 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,807 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 3.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.66 and its 200 day moving average is $87.07.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Read More

