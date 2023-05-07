Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a b+ rating to a c+ rating. The stock had previously closed at $82.33, but opened at $78.90. Cirrus Logic shares last traded at $77.85, with a volume of 263,372 shares traded.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRUS. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.92.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 29,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $3,079,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,027.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 29,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $3,079,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,027.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $210,689.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,176.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,701 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,807 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic Trading Down 3.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.66 and its 200 day moving average is $87.07.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
Read More
