Eastside Distilling Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, May 15th (NASDAQ:EAST)

Shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) are set to reverse split on Monday, May 15th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, May 15th.

Eastside Distilling Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EAST opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27. Eastside Distilling has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastside Distilling

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eastside Distilling stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 104,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Eastside Distilling at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

