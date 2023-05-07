First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Insider Buying Activity

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 5,731,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 8,509,082 shares.The stock last traded at $10.52 and had previously closed at $10.06.

Specifically, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,788.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

First Horizon Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 12.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 119,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 8.7% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 227,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in First Horizon by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 231,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

See Also

