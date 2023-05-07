PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.51, but opened at $18.56. PowerSchool shares last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 227,903 shares.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $32,192.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,718.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $32,192.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,718.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corp Onex sold 4,295,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $86,602,098.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,118,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,741,359.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,460,092 shares of company stock valued at $89,807,514. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 598.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 113,284 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the first quarter worth about $905,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the first quarter worth about $1,417,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 290.1% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 1,005,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,925,000 after purchasing an additional 747,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the first quarter worth about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -109.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.01.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $161.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.80 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. On average, research analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

