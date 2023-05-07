Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Pfizer Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pfizer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Pfizer Price Performance
Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.96. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $217.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Institutional Trading of Pfizer
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Pfizer Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.
Pfizer Company Profile
Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.
