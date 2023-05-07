Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Pfizer Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pfizer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PFE has been the topic of several other reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.96. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $217.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

