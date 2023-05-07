Bank OZK to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bank OZK in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Bank OZK’s current full-year earnings is $5.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.26 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 38.48%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $33.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.37. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $49.52.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 28.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank OZK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Bank OZK by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Featured Articles

