William Blair Comments on Envista Holdings Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Envista in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Envista’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Envista’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get Envista alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Envista Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NVST opened at $35.34 on Friday. Envista has a one year low of $31.67 and a one year high of $45.64. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.65.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Envista had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Envista

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $379,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Envista

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Envista by 69.8% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Envista by 705.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Envista by 419.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Envista by 225.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.