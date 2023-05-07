Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Materion Co. Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Materion in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Materion’s current full-year earnings is $5.74 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Materion’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Materion had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $442.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CL King raised their price objective on Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

MTRN opened at $106.52 on Friday. Materion has a 12-month low of $64.89 and a 12-month high of $121.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.04 and a 200-day moving average of $95.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $266,530.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $63,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Materion by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,375,000 after buying an additional 181,087 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 477,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,198,000 after purchasing an additional 169,770 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Materion in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,780,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Materion in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,958,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Materion in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.

