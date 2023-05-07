Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Kinder Morgan’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

KMI has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 97,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 525,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,387 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 101,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 13,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Stories

