Louisiana-Pacific Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a research note issued on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger forecasts that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.43%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

NYSE LPX opened at $61.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.64. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $76.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,736 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.06%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

