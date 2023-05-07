Northland Capmk Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for MiMedx Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for MiMedx Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million.

MiMedx Group Stock Up 3.8 %

Several other analysts also recently commented on MDXG. StockNews.com raised shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

MDXG stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $663.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.56. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 12,056 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $51,117.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 19,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546,206 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,457,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,999 shares of company stock worth $390,337. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 842,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 147,000 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

