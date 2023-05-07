William Blair Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Pediatrix Medical Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $513.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.68 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.14%.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

MD has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

NYSE:MD opened at $13.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.