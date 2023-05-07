Wedbush Comments on LGI Homes, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for LGI Homes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.61. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for LGI Homes’ current full-year earnings is $7.14 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.65 EPS.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.54 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share.

LGI Homes Trading Up 1.2 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

LGI Homes stock opened at $115.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.69. LGI Homes has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $126.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 5.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LGI Homes

In related news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 13,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $1,456,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,165.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other LGI Homes news, VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $473,617.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,986 shares in the company, valued at $520,488.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 13,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $1,456,240.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,165.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,210 shares of company stock worth $8,999,462. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

