Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $97.32, but opened at $91.05. Floor & Decor shares last traded at $90.43, with a volume of 687,707 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FND. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $28,268,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $337,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.8% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Stock Down 5.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.86.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

