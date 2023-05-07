Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $90.00. The stock had previously closed at $76.03, but opened at $71.00. Microchip Technology shares last traded at $73.83, with a volume of 1,490,411 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.85.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.96. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 35.66%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

