Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.86, but opened at $18.19. Air Transport Services Group shares last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 156,612 shares changing hands.

The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $501.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.80 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Transactions at Air Transport Services Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at $700,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Edward Joseph Koharik III purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 35,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,188.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 8,375 shares of company stock worth $177,069 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Down 24.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.77.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

