Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Specifically, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total value of $271,696.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,158,409.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total value of $271,696.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,158,409.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.60, for a total transaction of $455,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,658,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,027 shares of company stock valued at $48,320,044. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $479.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $460.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $439,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

