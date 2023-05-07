Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.69, but opened at $9.07. Lyft shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 15,286,188 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 35.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 26.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth about $731,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 8.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 134.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

