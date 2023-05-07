Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $41.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.04, but opened at $33.35. Xponential Fitness shares last traded at $28.05, with a volume of 268,114 shares.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XPOF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Insider Transactions at Xponential Fitness

In related news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 30,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $1,022,369.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,848 shares in the company, valued at $12,481,912.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $98,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $256,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 30,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $1,022,369.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,481,912.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,249,319 shares of company stock valued at $156,584,797 over the last three months. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 35,885 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after acquiring an additional 87,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the first quarter valued at $448,000. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.32.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $71.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

